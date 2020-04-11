Gbajabiamila To China Envoy: We Won’t Allow Maltreatment Of Nigerians

The Speaker of Nigeria’s House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has demanded an end to the reported inhumane treatment of Nigerians living in China.

Concise News reports that Gbajabiamila said this when the leadership of the House met with the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Zhou Pingjian, on Friday.

He asked the Chinese envoy to look into viral videos from Beijing showing Nigerians being forced out of their houses and hotels.

It was learned that Nigerians were rounded up and their passports seized by the Chinese police as they were forced into another 14-day quarantine over the coronavirus pandemic.

And Gbajabiamila told the ambassador that there should be an official explanation for treating Nigerians in such a manner.

Gbajabiamila said, “If the diplomatic relationship between our two countries are for the mutual benefits of our citizens, then there must be respect for our citizens and we should not compromise it.

“As a government, we will not allow Chinese or other nationals to be maltreated just as we will not allow Nigerians to be maltreated in other countries. The way you treat your citizens, we expect that’s how you’ll treat others.

“We will not tolerate our citizens breaking your laws, but the crime of one citizen cannot be used to stigmatise the whole country. It appears that was what happened in this case. You can’t use one brush to smear the whole wall. Whatever the reason, it cannot be used and taken out on the entire (Nigerian) community in China.”

In his response, the Pingjian said, “We take our relationship with Nigeria very seriously. Until we receive a full report back home, I cannot act, but I can assure you it is not a policy issue. We treat everyone equally, but during the implementation of the COVID-19 measures in China, it is possible for some incidents; all I do is to take it back home.”