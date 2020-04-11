Football Can Wait, No Match Worth Risking Lives – FIFA

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has said that football can wait due to coronavirus until it is safe for public gathering because no match is worth risking lives for.

FIFA last week suspended all international games and scheduled for June. The world football governing body also promised to assist national football associations in financial crisis due to the suspension.

Also, players whose contracts are suppose to have ended by June will have it automatically extended.

“Our first priority, our principle, the one we will use for our competitions and encourage everyone to follow is that health comes first,” he said in a video message.

“I cannot stress this enough. No match, no competition, no league is worth risking a single human life.”

“It would be more than irresponsible to force competitions to resume if things are not 100% safe,” added Infantino.

“If we have to wait a little longer we must do so. It’s better to wait a little bit longer than to take any risks.”

“We are today in a very strong financial situation,” Infantino said.

“But our reserves are not FIFA’s money. It is football’s money. So when football is in need, we must think what we can do to help… It is our responsibility and our duty.”