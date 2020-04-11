Ebola Returns As World Grapples With Coronavirus

The World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Office for Africa in Brazzaville has confirmed a fresh case of Ebola virus in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Concise News understands this new case was confirmed 52 days after the last infection was recorded.

“One new case of Ebola was confirmed today by surveillance and response teams in North Eastern of DRC after 52 days without a case,” the WHO disclosed on its official twitter handle on Friday.

“WHO remains as committed as ever to bringing this outbreak to an end.”

The WHO Director-General, Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, said, “Today I convened a meeting of the Emergency Committee on Ebola in DRC,”

“After 52 days without a case, surveillance and response teams on the ground have confirmed a new case; we have been preparing for and expecting more cases.

“Unfortunately, this means the government of DRC will not be able to declare an end to the Ebola outbreak on Monday, as hoped.

“But WHO remains on the ground and committed as ever to working with the government, affected communities and our partners to end the outbreak.”