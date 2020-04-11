Coronavirus: Relaxing Lockdown For Religious Purpose Wrong – Peter Obi

Former governor of Anambra state, southeast Nigeria, Peter Obi has condemned the relaxation of lockdown by some states due to Easter celebrations and Jumat.

Obi, who ran for vice president in the 2019 presidential election, spoke against the action during an interview with Arise TV.

According to him, Nigeria should not allow the coronavirus crisis get worse because it is something the country would not be able to manage.

“It is wrong to relax lockdown because of people going to church. Faith is a thing of the mind. You can worship without going to church,” Obi said.

“We have a crisis that we don’t have the resources to manage. The greatest country in the world is America. They are on their knees now health wise and economically. We should not allow that because we cannot manage it.

“Lock up Nigeria and we will solve our problems from within.”