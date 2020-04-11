The Nigerian army has appealed to producers of comedy skits to stop “projecting the military as lawless, brutal and being harsh on people flouting” the lockdown order in the country.

President Muhammadu Buhari had, on 29 March, ordered an initial 14-day lockdown in Abuja, Lagos and Ogun with a view to curtailing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in Africa’s most populous nation.

The Nigerian leader, then, charged various security operatives in the country to ensure compliance of his order.

Concise News reports that the Nigerian army, like the police, have so far ensured that Nigerians living in the aforementioned states adhered to the president’s directive since the lockdown kicked in on 30th March.

Some Nigerians have, however, accused some soldiers of “maltreating” them while enforcing the lockdown. The army has since published mobile numbers, urging the public to report any soldier caught violating human rights.

But the army, according to a statement issued by its spokesman, Colonel Sagir Musa, on Friday, wants skits portraying Nigerian soldiers as lawless stopped.

“Unfortunately, most of these clips circulating on social media bordered on the Nigerian soldier and projecting the military as lawless, brutal and being harsh on people flouting the stay at home order pursuant to the lockdown and stay at home directives imposed in some states in Nigeria. There is no doubt these drama skits and video clips denigrate and cast the military and the security forces in a bad light,” the statement read.

“This development creates a wrong impression and general perception of our soldiers negatively and projects them as undisciplined and brutal. Thus, creating an erroneous impression of the military. We are well trained and dedicated professionals that perform our Constitutional duties diligently and dispassionately with utmost regards for human rights and rules of engagement.

“It is wrong to continue to produce such drama skits, video clips and graphics at the expense of the excellent image of the Nigerian soldier. It affects troops morale and has a broad implication for national security. No nation or good citizen make jest of its military. Therefore, we are appealing to well-meaning Nigerians and producers of such materials to desist forthwith. The military or security agencies should not be made the subject or focus of those skits at the expense of a key and strategic arm of the security architecture of our great nation.

“On our part, we will continue to discharge our Constitutionally assigned tasks professionally respecting human rights and rules of engagement. We will also investigate the source of such props and costumes and ensure that military uniforms will not be used to denigrate the military.”

Till date, Nigeria has confirmed 305 coronavirus cases.

Nigerian Army Chief, Buratai, Relocates To Northeast

Meanwhile, Lt Gen. Turkur Buratai, Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff (COAS), has relocated fully to the country’s northeast, where the Boko Haram terrorists majorly carry out their attacks.

Concise News reports that Buratai will be overseeing and directing the overall operation in the area and other Nigerian army operations across the country from the country’s northeast.

The army, in a statement on its website, said Buratai made known his intention to relocate from Abuja to the aforementioned region while he was addressing troops of Special Super Camp Ngamdu in Kaga area of Borno state on 9 April 2020.