China says 46 fresh cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in the country’s mainland.

Concise News reports that 42 of the new cases involved travellers from overseas, according to China’s National Health Commission.

The commission said in a statement that 34 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases were also reported, down from 47 the previous day.

Mainland China’s tally of infections now stands at 81,953, while the death toll rose by one to 3,339.