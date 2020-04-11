China says 46 fresh cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in the country’s mainland.
Concise News reports that 42 of the new cases involved travellers from overseas, according to China’s National Health Commission.
The commission said in a statement that 34 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases were also reported, down from 47 the previous day.
Mainland China’s tally of infections now stands at 81,953, while the death toll rose by one to 3,339.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.