Coronavirus: 10 Patients Recover In Osun State

Governor Gboyega Oyetola says at least 10 coronavirus patients have recovered in Osun state, southwest Nigeria, after testing negative twice for the deadly virus.

Concise News reports that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) had confirmed 20 coronavirus cases in the state.

Providing an update on the state of coronavirus patients in Osun, Oyetola said he was happy that 10 of the 17 patients at the Ejigbo isolation centre tested negative twice for the virus in line with the NCDC protocol.

He said they would soon be released to join their family and live their normal lives.

“I am happy to inform you today that 10 of the 17 patients at our Ejigbo facility have tested negative twice for the virus in line with the National Centre for Disease Control protocol, and will soon be released to join their families and live their normal lives,” he tweeted.