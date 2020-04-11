China To Nigeria: We Treat All Foreign Nationals Equally

The government of China has dismissed accusation of maltreating Nigerians in the Asian country, saying that “we treat all foreign nationals equally in China.”

The Chinese Chinese Foreign Ministry dismissed the accusation after the Speaker of Nigeria’s House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, had demanded an end to the reported inhumane treatment of Nigerians living in China.

He asked the Chinese envoy to look into viral videos from Beijing showing Nigerians being forced out of their houses and hotels.

It was learned that Nigerians were rounded up and their passports seized by the Chinese police as they were forced into another 14-day quarantine over the coronavirus pandemic

Gbajabiamila said, “If the diplomatic relationship between our two countries are for the mutual benefits of our citizens, then there must be respect for our citizens and we should not compromise it.

“As a government, we will not allow Chinese or other nationals to be maltreated just as we will not allow Nigerians to be maltreated in other countries. The way you treat your citizens, we expect that’s how you’ll treat others.

“We will not tolerate our citizens breaking your laws, but the crime of one citizen cannot be used to stigmatise the whole country. It appears that was what happened in this case. You can’t use one brush to smear the whole wall. Whatever the reason, it cannot be used and taken out on the entire (Nigerian) community in China.”

China said it did not discriminate against nationals of any country.

“China and African countries are united more than ever, demonstrating brotherhood in times of adversity,” the Chinese embassy in Nigeria, quoting the Chinese Foreign Minister, Zhao Lijian, tweeted.

“We treat all foreign nationals equally in China.

“We reject differential treatment, and we have zero tolerance for discrimination.”