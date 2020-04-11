Lt Gen. Turkur Buratai, Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff (COAS), has relocated fully to the country’s northeast, where the Boko Haram terrorists majorly carry out their attacks.

Concise News reports that Buratai will be overseeing and directing the overall operation in the area and other Nigerian army operations across the country from the country’s northeast.

The army, in a statement on its website, said Buratai made known his intention to relocate from Abuja to the aforementioned region while he was addressing troops of Special Super Camp Ngamdu in Kaga area of Borno state on 9 April 2020.

Buratai had said that he would be with them in all the nooks and crannies of the theatre.

The army said the COAS had been on operational tour to troops’ locations in the northeast Theatre of Operation since Saturday, 4th of April, 2020.

During the tour, he was at the Army Super Camp 1 at Mulai and the Special Forces Super Camp 12 at Chabbol near Maiduguri on Wednesday, 8 April, 2020 where he interacted with the officers and addressed the troops respectively.

Buratai was also at the Forward Operations Base at Alau Dam, and also personally led the troops on patrol round Mairimari and Maigilari Forests.

“The Nigerian Army wishes to reassure Nigerians that it is highly committed to protecting all law abiding citizens and defending our territorial integrity,” the statement read.

“Members of the public are requested to note that there is no any form of insecurity that cannot be surmounted, and the Boko Haram/ISWAP’s terrorism will also end in the nearest future.”

Buratai Confirms Redeployment Of Top Military Commanders

The Nigerian army had, in late March, replaced Major-General Olusegun Adeniyi with Major-General Faruk Yahaya as the theatre commander of the army’s operation fighting Boko Haram insurgency.

Adeniyi, who was appointed theatre commander of Operation Lafiya Dole in August, 2019, is now senior research fellow at the Nigerian Army Resource Centre (NARC), Abuja, according to a statement from army spokesman Sagir Musa.

Concise News understands that the new theatre commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, Yahaya, had served as general officer commanding (GOC) of the army’s 1 division in Kaduna.