Sowore Attacks Buhari For Pardoning Late Ambrose Ali

Sahara Reporters publisher, Omoyele Sowore has reacted to the presidential pardon given to late Ambrose Ali by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Buhari on Thursday pardon Ambrose Ali who was a former governor of the former Bendel State alongside others.

In reaction, Sowore who was a presidential candidate in the 2019 presidential election, wondered why Buhari pardoned the democratically elected governor whom his military regime overthrew in 1983.

He tweeted, “We should be fighting differently, good people are losing out while bad political actors are getting rewarded for their bad behaviours! Imagine the regime of @MBuhari ‘pardoning’ Ambrose Ali a democratically elected governor he illegally overthrew in 1983?”

Buhari also granted amnesty to 2,600 inmates on Thursday so as to decongest the prisons in Nigeria to curb the spread of COVID-19.