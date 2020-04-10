Ortom Condemns Killings In Benue State, Warns Against Reprisal Attacks

Governor Samuel Ortom of Venue State has reacted to the killings which happened on Wednesday in Jootar, Mbamena and Tse Mu in Ukum and Makurdi LGA.

The governor who spoke in Makurdi condemned the killings which saw the dead of ten people including a nursing mother, while two police officers were declared missing.

Ortom also warned against reprisal attacks by revealing that the government will ensure that those behind the attacks will be fished out.

He said “I am sounding a note of warning that all those involved in the crisis in Jootar, Mbamena and Tse Mu to lay down their arms and embrace peace in their own interest or be prepared to face the law.

“On the crisis in Jootar I caution against any form of reprisal attacks. Already I am talking with my counterpart in Taraba state over the matter and by the weekend we should be holding a meeting to resolve all the issues to ensure lasting peace.

“As for the issues in Mbamena and Tse Mu we are on top of it and I can assure you that we have stepped into it already and all the masterminds would be made to account.”