Ondo Records Another Coronavirus Case

The government of Ondo state, southwest Nigeria, has confirmed a second positive case of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Akure, the state capital.

Concise News reports that Commissioner for Health, Dr Wahab Adegbenro, confirmed the case on Friday, saying it involves a young man who recently returned to the state from Lagos, the epicentre of the virus in Nigeria.

Adegbenro told Channels TV that the victim had been transferred to the Infectious Disease Hospital in Akure for treatment.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo had, last week Friday, announced that Ondo had recorded its first COVID-19 case.

Akeredolu said the infected person had since been isolated as he urged residents to be calm, saying that government had put necessary measures in place to identify all the contacts of the patient.