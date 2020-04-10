Nyesom Wike Relaxes Lockdown in Rivers State For Easter

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has relaxed the coronavirus lockdown order in the state in celebration of this year’s Easter festival.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Electronic Media, Mr. Simeon Nwakaudu.

Nwakaudu stated that the decision was to enable Christians observe the Easter period.

He issued: “In a state broadcast on Thursday, Gov. Wike said the directive also permits the Muslim community to observe their Jumaat prayers within the period.

“In the spirit of Easter, therefore, and after a careful review of the state of COVID-19 situation in our state, we have decided to temporarily relax the restrictions on large religious gathering, as follows:

“Friday, April 10, 2020 – all Moslem faithful should observe Juma’at prayers in their mosques or prayer grounds throughout the state and pray for the peace, forgiveness, and the blessings of Allah upon the state.

“Sunday, April 12, 2020 – all Christians should have Easter church services with their full congregation and pray to God to forgive us of our sins, continue to intervene in our affairs, and protect the state and our people from the coronavirus.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the relaxation on mass religious gathering is limited only to the aforementioned respective dates.’’

The Federal Government has also declares April 10 and 13 as public holiday for the Easter celebration.