Nigeria’s Okonjo-Iweala Gets IMF Appointment

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has named former Minister of Finance in Nigeria Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as a member of its External Advisory Group.
Concise News reports that the IMF Managing Director, Kristalina Georgieva, announced Okonjo-Iweala’s on Friday.
The 12-member team is to provide perspectives on key developments and policy issues worldwide, including policy responses to the challenges the world now faces due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).
“Even before the spread of COVID-19 and the dramatic health, economic, and financial disruptions it has brought, IMF members confronted a rapidly evolving world and complex policy issues,” Georgieva said in a statement.
“To serve our membership well in this context, we need top-notch input and expertise from the widest range of sources, inside and outside the Fund.
“Toward this end, I am proud that an exceptional and diverse group of eminent individuals with high-level policy, market, and private sector experience has agreed to serve on my External Advisory Group.
“Today we had a dynamic discussion to gain their insights, and to receive informal reactions to our ideas and approaches.”
