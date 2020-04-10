Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Saturday, April 10th, 2020

Welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Saturday, April 10th, 2020.

1.) Buhari grants posthumous pardon to Ambrose Ali, Enahoro, others



The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), has granted a presidential posthumous pardon to a former governor of old Bendel State, Prof. Ambrose Alli, and a foremost nationalist, Chief Anthony Enahoro. Buhari also extended the gesture to former Lt. Col. Moses Effiong, Major E.J. Olanrewaju and Ajayi Babalola.

2.) COVID- 19: Governors Vow to use all Relevant Data available to target palliatives



THE thirty- six State Governors under the aegis of Nigeria Governors Forum, NGF have vowed to use all relevant data available to target palliatives to the most vulnerable persons in the most effective and efficient manner in this period of Coronavirus, COVID- 19 that is presently ravaging the world.

3.) COVID-19 worsening gender inequality — UN Chief

United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, has warned that the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is worsening existing gender inequalities.

In a video message on Thursday, Guterres said the little progress in gender equality and women’s rights over the decades was at risk of being reversed by the disease.

He said although there were indications that the virus might be killing more men than women, it was having “devastating social and economic consequences for women and girls”.

4.) Free electricity: Consumers demand clarity on modality

Electricity customers said yesterday that they were yet to understand the modalities on how the two- month free electricity pronounced by the Distribution Companies (DisCos) will be implemented.

The agitations by customers for clarity on how and when they would start enjoying free electricity for two months followed different statements and declarations by different stakeholders.

On Wednesday, the spokesman for the Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos), Sunday Oduntan, said they have aligned with the federal government to provide a two-month rebate of free electricity to customers nationwide.

5.) COVID-19: FG fails to suspend lockdown policy as Christians celebrate Easter

Federal Government on Thursday said it has no plan to suspend the lockdown policy as Christians throughout the Easter celebration scheduled to hold from Friday, April 10 to Monday, April 13, 2020.

Chairman, Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Mr Boss Mustapha disclosed this during an interactive session with the leadership of the National Assembly, co-chaired by the Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila, and other principal officers who expressed grave concern over the effects of the lockdown on the socio-economic well-being of the average citizens.

6.) Ooni of Ife’s ex-Queen to the rescue

At a time when many thought she would have faded into oblivion like a cloud of smoke without fire, Queen Zaynab Otiti has defiled the norm to remain relevant and passionate.

After her short-lived marriage with Ooni of Ife, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi hit the rock, the extremely gorgeous Zainab Otiti Obanor, has left her cocoon to come to the aid of the needy.

Making her impact count in the society, the former Olori to the Ooni continues to impact lives through her foundation known as the Queen Zaynab Foundation, QZF.

7.) It was hard convincing love guests that I had no favourite, says Adesuwa Onyenokwe

Celebrated broadcaster and life coach, Adesuwa Onyenokwe graced the screen across Africa when she played the role of ‘Aunty’ in the recently concluded reality television show, Ultimate Love.

The TV show host explains how hard it was convincing love guests that she had no favourites as well how her experience as a wife and mother helped her during the show.

8.) NNPC GMD Focused on Ensuring Sufficient Fuel Supply, Says Wunti

The Group General Manager, National Petroleum Investment Management Services (NAPIMS), Mr. Bala Wunti, has said the focus of the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mr. Mele Kyari, presently is to ensure that Nigerians have sufficient supply of petrol despite the disruption in the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

9.) COVID-19: Lagos Launches House-to-House Search for Symptomatic Persons

With a steady rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in Nigeria, in which Lagos State is the epicentre, the state government yesterday unfolded plans to begin a house-to-house search to identify those suspected of being infected with the virus.

The state Ministry of Health said in a statement that the exercise, tagged the ‘Community Active Case Search,’ which will be phased, will last for two weeks in the first lap, and would cover all the 20 local government areas in the state.

10.) Presidency, National Assembly faceoff over SIP gets messier

The disagreement between the presidency and the National Assembly leadership over the management of the Federal Government Social Investment Programme (SIP) worsened yesterday.

It was learnt that Senate President Ahmed Lawan and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila recently, in a media report, made some allegations against the handlers of the SIP and described the programme as a scam.