More Coronavirus Patients Discharged In Lagos

The government of Lagos state, southwest Nigeria, has discharged seven more coronavirus patients from the Infectious Disease Hospital in the Yaba area of the state.

Concise News reports that the governor of Nigeria’s Centre of Excellence, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who announced this via his Twitter handle on Friday, also noted that a total of 49 people had recovered in Lagos.

Till date, Nigeria has confirmed 288 cases of coronavirus with Lagos recording 158, the highest in Africa’s most populous nation.

“I bring you more good news from our Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba. Today, seven more patients – three females and four males were discharged to reconnect with the community after full recovery and having tested negative twice consecutively for #COVID-19,” Sanwo-Olu tweeted.

“This brings to 46, the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from our Yaba facility.

“So far, we have had 100 per cent recovery from the #COVID-19 cases we have admitted and managed at our isolation facilities.

“While we celebrate our successes, let us note that social distancing is important and non-negotiable in the war against COVID-19.

“Stay at home, observe good personal hygiene and adhere strictly to advice from our health experts.”