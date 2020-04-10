Mike Tyson Would Have Defeated Muhammad Ali – Anthony Joshua

Heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua has stated that Mike Tyson would defeat Muhammad Ali if they had a match against each other.

Anthony Joshua joined the debate on who the best boxer is between Tyson and Ali when he was asked during an Instagram Q&A.

He said, “It’s quite interesting.

“Because in the era of Muhammad Ali’s heavyweight reign, the heavyweights were ranked as a cruiserweight (in terms of weight). “(But with the likes) of Mike Tyson, Larry Holmes, George Foreman, Lennox Lewis (era), they started getting bigger.

“Hence why, in the amateurs, they then created a super heavyweight division so the current heavyweight division in the amateurs is what we (now) class as the cruiserweight division. “Muhammad Ali went from light-heavyweight and moved his way up but he wouldn’t have been a fully-fledged heavyweight.

“Let’s say we bulked Muhammad Ali up and put size and strength to him. I truly believe Mike Tyson would have won.”