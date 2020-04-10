Messi Denies Playing Role In Ronaldinho’s Release From Prison

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi has denied playing a role in the release of Ronaldinho from a Paraguayan prison.

The former world footballer of the year was arrested alongside his brother on allegation that they were trying to enter Paraguay with fake passports.

But the Brazil football legend has been granted a $1.6million bail.

He is however being held under house arrest at Hotel Palmagora.

And Messi, who denied reports of trying to leave Barcelona, described another report of securing Ronaldinho’s release as a “second lie”.

Messi and Ronaldinho played together at Barcelona where they turned the club’s fortunes around before the Brazilian made a move to AC Milan.