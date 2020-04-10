Messi Denies Playing Role In Securing Bail For Ronaldinho

Barcelona captain, Lionel Messi has denied playing a role in the release of Ronaldinho who was held in a Paraguayan prison.
Ronaldinho was arrested alongside his brother on allegation that they were trying to enter Paraguay with fake passports.
The Brazil football legend has now been granted a $1.6million bail, however, he is being held under house arrest at Hotel Palmagora.
Messi who denied reports of trying to leave Barcelona described another report of securing Ronaldinho’s release as a “second lie”.
Messi and Ronaldinho played together at Barcelona where they turned the club’s fortune around before the Brazilian made a move to AC Milan.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.