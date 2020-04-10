Messi Denies Playing Role In Securing Bail For Ronaldinho

Barcelona captain, Lionel Messi has denied playing a role in the release of Ronaldinho who was held in a Paraguayan prison.

Ronaldinho was arrested alongside his brother on allegation that they were trying to enter Paraguay with fake passports.

The Brazil football legend has now been granted a $1.6million bail, however, he is being held under house arrest at Hotel Palmagora.

Messi who denied reports of trying to leave Barcelona described another report of securing Ronaldinho’s release as a “second lie”.

Messi and Ronaldinho played together at Barcelona where they turned the club’s fortune around before the Brazilian made a move to AC Milan.