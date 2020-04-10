Latest Coronavirus Update For Today Friday, April 10th, 2020

Welcome to the coverage of the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) update for today Friday, April 10th, 2020, on Concise News.

Lockdown: Buhari Sends Message To Nigerians After Meeting Task Force

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday evening said he had been briefed by the Presidential Task Force on Control of COVID-19 without stating whether the 14-day lockdown imposed on Abuja, Lagos and Ogun would be extended.

Concise News reports that Buhari had, on 29 March, declared the total lockdown in the aforementioned states with a view to curtailing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The initial 14-day-period lockdown, which kicked in March 30th, ends Monday, April 13.

“The Presidential Task Force on Control of COVID-19 briefed me today. I remain very grateful for the hard work that they are putting into this national assignment. I have no doubt that with all these efforts, Nigeria will triumph over this pandemic,” the Nigerian leader said.

Buhari’s Daura Hometown Locked Down Over Coronavirus

The governor of Katsina state, northwest Nigeria, Aminu Masari, has ordered a total lockdown of President Muhammadu Buhari’s Daura hometown after three people tested positive for coronavirus.

Tll date, Nigeria has confirmed 288 cases of COVID-19 and Katsina is one of states that has recorded a death as a result of the contagion.

It is understood that three family members of a medical doctor who died in the state on Tuesday had tested positive for the virus.

The deceased, Dr. Aminu Yakubu, a Daura-based private Medical practitioner, had recently returned to Katsina from Lagos.

More Coronavirus Patients Discharged In Lagos

The government of Lagos state, southwest Nigeria, has discharged seven more coronavirus patients from the Infectious Disease Hospital in the Yaba area of the state.

Concise News reports that the governor of Nigeria’s Centre of Excellence, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who announced this via his Twitter handle on Friday, also noted that a total of 49 people had recovered in Lagos.

Till date, Nigeria has confirmed 288 cases of coronavirus with Lagos recording 158, the highest in Africa’s most populous nation.

“I bring you more good news from our Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba. Today, seven more patients – three females and four males were discharged to reconnect with the community after full recovery and having tested negative twice consecutively for #COVID-19,” Sanwo-Olu tweeted.

