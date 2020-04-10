Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto, has recommended black seed and honey which he believes can be used in the treatment of COVID-19.

Basing his believe in the words of Prophet Muhammad, the Sultan of Sokoto advised the World Health Organization, WHO, to exploit the benefit of black seed.

He said: “On the efficacy of the black seed, the Prophet (SAW) said, as reported by Abu Hurayrah: ‘Utilise the black seed for without doubt, it is a cure for all sicknesses except death.’ He was also reported to have said in Sahih Bukhari, ‘Honey is a remedy for every illness and the Qur’an is a remedy for all illnesses of the mind. Therefore, I recommend to you both remedies, the Qur’an and honey.’

“So, we urge Muslims and Nigerians at large to take note of this and do the needful when the need arises.

“Honey, on its part, offers remarkable antiseptic, antioxidant and immune-boosting properties for the human body. Apart from fighting infection and helping in tissue healing, honey also reduces inflammation and it is useful for digestive problems also such as indigestion, stomach ulcers and gastroenteritis.”

The monarch also urged Muslims to abide by the guidelines given by health authorities and the government against COVID-19.

“I call on Muslims to continue to abide by the directives of government and health authorities: wash your hands regularly, keep social distance and avoid crowded places,” he said.