Coronavirus Lockdown: Buhari Sends Message To Nigerians After Meeting Task Force

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday evening said he had been briefed by the Presidential Task Force on Control of COVID-19 without stating whether the 14-day lockdown imposed on Abuja, Lagos and Ogun had been extended.

Concise News reports that Buhari had, on 29 March, declared the total lockdown in the aforementioned states with a view to curtailing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The initial 14-day-period lockdown, which kicked in March 30th, ends Monday, April 13.

“The Presidential Task Force on Control of COVID-19 briefed me today. I remain very grateful for the hard work that they are putting into this national assignment. I have no doubt that with all these efforts, Nigeria will triumph over this pandemic,” the Nigerian leader said.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, who is the chairman of the task force, had said that the task force would meet with Buhari to review the lockdown.

Others at Friday’s meeting included the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire; the Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu; and the National Coordinator in the fight against COVID-19, Dr. Sani Aliyu.

Till date, Nigeria has confirmed 288 cases of coronavirus with Lagos recording 158, the highest in Africa’s most populous nation.