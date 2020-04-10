Coronavirus: Fani-Kayode Reacts To Reason FG Did Not Name Palliative Beneficiaries

Former Minister of Aviation Femi Fani-Kayode has faulted federal government’s reason for not disclosing names of beneficiaries of its palliatives over the coronavirus lockdown.

Maryam Uwais, a Special Adviser to the President on Social Investment, had said on Channels TV’s Sunrise Daily that “those who benefit from the conditional cash transfer of the Federal Government as palliative to cushion the effects of the lockdown caused by the deadly Coronavirus don’t want to be addressed as poor people that is why we can’t publish their names.

“Also, the beneficiaries of the Federal Government’s gesture are invisible and dwell where the conventional society cannot see them and carrying journalists along to investigate the authenticity of the payments to the target persons will be cost implicative to the scheme because the funds at hand can’t pay for extra burden as we are only managing what we have”.

But Fani-Kayode on Facebook said, “If this woman really said this then she has to be one of the dumbest souls this side of paradise and she must assume that the Nigerian people are as dumb as she is.

“Her case proves more than any other that a pretty face does not necessarily translate into a knowledgeable head.

“I guess that I should not be surprised that she is as brainless as she is: after all she is nothing but a grovelling, slavish and empty-headed Buharideen.

“If Buhari asks them to eat his faeces and call it afang, ogbono or egusi soup they would do so without any hesitation. Filth can only give you filth.”