Coronavirus Cases Rise Above 300 In Nigeria (See Breakdown)

Nigeria confirmed 17 new coronavirus cases on Friday night, bringing the total number of reported COVID-19 infections in the country to 305.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said eight of the new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Lagos, three in Katsina, and two in Abuja, the country’s capital.

And for the first time, Anambra and Niger states recorded one case each.

“As at 09:30 pm 10th April there are 305 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 58 have been discharged with 7 deaths,” the health agency tweeted.

Seventeen new cases of #COVID19 have been reported as follows: 8 in Lagos

3 in Katsina

2 in FCT

1 in Niger

1 in Kaduna

1 in Anambra

1 in Ondo As at 09:30 pm 10th April there are 305 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 58 have been discharged with 7 deaths pic.twitter.com/0STe5QWxMd — NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 10, 2020

See breakdown of the confirmed coronavirus cases:

Lagos- 163

FCT- 56

Osun- 20

Edo- 12

Oyo- 11

Bauchi- 6

Akwa Ibom- 5

Ogun- 7

Kaduna- 6

Enugu- 2

Ekiti- 2

Rivers-2

Kwara- 2

Delta- 2

Benue- 1

Ondo- 2

Katsina-4

Niger- 1

Anambra- 1

Ondo Second Coronavirus Case

The government of Ondo state, southwest Nigeria, had earlier on Friday confirmed a second positive case of the COVID-19 in Akure, the state capital.

Concise News reports that Commissioner for Health, Dr Wahab Adegbenro, confirmed the case on Friday, saying it involves a young man who recently returned to the state from Lagos, the epicentre of the virus in Nigeria.

Adegbenro told Channels TV that the victim had been transferred to the Infectious Disease Hospital in Akure for treatment.

Buhari Sends Message To Nigerians After Meeting Task Force

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday evening said he had been briefed by the Presidential Task Force on Control of COVID-19 without stating whether the 14-day lockdown imposed on Abuja, Lagos and Ogun had been extended.

Buhari had, on 29 March, declared the total lockdown in the aforementioned states with a view to curtailing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The initial 14-day-period lockdown, which kicked in March 30th, ends Monday, April 13.

“The Presidential Task Force on Control of COVID-19 briefed me today. I remain very grateful for the hard work that they are putting into this national assignment. I have no doubt that with all these efforts, Nigeria will triumph over this pandemic,” the Nigerian leader tweeted.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, who is the chairman of the task force, had said that the task force would meet with Buhari to review the lockdown.

Others at Friday’s meeting included the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire; the Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu; and the National Coordinator in the fight against COVID-19, Dr. Sani Aliyu.