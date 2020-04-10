Coronavirus: Bishop Idahosa Faults Relaxation Of Rivers Lockdown

Bishop Feb Idahosa has faulted the relaxation of the lockdown in Rivers state to allow Christians celebrate Easter.

In a series of posts on social media, Idahosa stated that the relaxation of the lockdown would render useless what has been gained so far in curbing the spread of coronavirus.

He tweeted: “The Gov of #RiversState has allowed all churches & mosques there to meet in full force this wkend. If there was a Kingdom of Bad Ideas, this one would be king. The only worse idea is for you to attend one of these services knowing what you know about #covid_19. Yes, I’m a Pastor.

“Is it that we don’t know how to learn from #history or know how to learn from science? History is being created right in front of our eyes in the daily news as we watch the trends of #COVID?19 in other countries & yet, this Governor is insisting we make the same mistakes. Why?

“One way #COVID?19 is spread is when people gather in large numbers in one place. An infected but asymptomatic person can quickly spread the virus to others & they in turn will do the same. Not knowing & making mistakes is one thing; but knowingly making mistakes is ignorance.”

He added on Instagram: “As a man of faith and a man of science, I’m saddened by this. We have faith, yes! But our faith in Christ also demands that we are wise.”