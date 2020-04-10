Buhari’s Daura Hometown Lock Down Over Coronavirus

The governor of Katsina state, northwest Nigeria, Aminu Masari, has ordered a total lockdown of President Muhammadu Buhari’s Daura hometown after three people tested positive for coronavirus.

Concise News reports that, till date, Nigeria has confirmed 288 cases of COVID-19 and Katsina is one of states that has recorded a death as a result of the contagion.

It is understood that three family members of a medical doctor who died in the state on Tuesday had tested positive for the virus.

The deceased, Dr. Aminu Yakubu, a Daura-based private Medical practitioner, had recently returned to Katsina from Lagos.

Speaking on Friday, Masari said though identification and taking of samples were still ongoing in Daura, the state government had decided to put Daura under a total lockdown starting from 7am Saturday.

“We gave this grace to enable people make necessary purchases,” the governor said.

“However, three pharmacies and three grocery stores will be identified for people to patronise under strict supervision and when absolutely necessary.

“The state government will also provide palliative support to the people of Daura within the period of the lockdown.

“We will continue to monitor situations as they unfold and will not hesitate to lockdown any local government area that may record positive COVID-19 case. We won’t falter in putting the whole state under total lockdown should the situation warrants.”