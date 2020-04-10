Avoid Fake News, Lockdown Hasn’t Been Lifted In Lagos – Sanwo-Olu

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has advised Lagosians to avoid fake news as the lockdown in the state continues despite Easter celebrations.

The lockdown was declared in the state by President Muhammadu Buhari to help curb the spread of coronavirus.

In an Easter Message, Sanwo-Olu advised Lagosians to spend the Easter period at home. He also revealed that he would be worshipping virtually with his family.

He wrote: “The true meaning of #GoodFriday and #Easter is the power of sacrifice. This weekend, the sacrifice of staying at home and social distancing is required to stop the spread of #COVID19. Avoid fake news, the lockdown hasn’t been lifted. Think longterm, #StayAtHomeAndStaySafe.”

He added: “The Federal Government has announced a public holiday, do spend time with your loved ones AT HOME. We are thankful for technology, I will be worshipping virtually with my family on #Easter Sunday. Kindly say a prayer for all our health workers.”