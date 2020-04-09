We Have Learnt From Funke Akindele’s Arrest – Tacha

Former BBNaija reality TV star, Tacha has said that lessons have been learnt from the arrest and arraignment of actress Funke Akindele by the Lagos State Government.

Funke Akindele and her husband were arrested for throwing a house party with a crowd of more than 50 persons which was against the restriction and social distancing order in Lagos.

The actress has now been sentenced to 14 days of community service after appearing at a Magistrate Court in Ogba.

In reaction, Tacha wrote: “You never know how strong you are until that’s the only option.

Stay strong @funkejenifaakindele & @jjcskillz it’s only a phase that will pass.

Guys let’s temper justice with mercy, nobody is above mistake. We all know @funkeakinde doesn’t do controversies or outrightly break laws and this was definitely not deliberate.

“I believe that with the judgement that has been meted out at the court of law, we have all learned some valuable lessons and we are reminded that as citizens, we are accountable for our deeds.

Please let’s continue to spread love and stop trolling @funkejenifaakindele and everyone else involved, while we observe total isolation as we join the Government to fight against COVID-19”.