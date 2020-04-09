Tyson Fury Not Eager To Abandon Deontay Wilder To Fight Anthony Joshua

Tyson Fury is not having any conversation which will see him step aside from a fight against Deontay Wilder to face Anthony Joshua.

Anthony Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn had revealed that the boxer would love to fight against Fury who is currently the WBC champion while he puts his IBF, WBA and WBO titles on the line.

According to Hearn, Wilder has to be willing to ‘take that step-aside money’ to enable a fight between Joshua and Fury.

However, Fury is eager for a third bout with Wilder after he defeated him on the second while the first ended in a draw.

Top Rank president Todd DuBoef told Sky Sports: “I have not personally had any conversations about that. It is not on my radar.

“I am working with Wilder’s representatives on coming up with new potential dates in late-summer or early-fall for the Fury fight. We are speaking about potential venues too.

“That fight breaking up as a result of [Joshua vs Fury] fight? I have not been privy to any conversations about that. I have not heard that they are willing to step aside. Nobody has communicated that.”