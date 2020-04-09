Shehu Sani Criticizes Governors Preventing Citizens Into Their State

Former Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani has criticized governors who are denying citizens the right to enter their state.

In a tweet, Shehu Sani stated that the act is similar to seccession which is what a certain group was accused of recently.

Sani wrote: “No state has the right to deny Nigerian citizens from other states the right of passage to or through. Doing so is symptomatic of secessionist tendencies.

“This is what groups accused of plotting or planning secession were told sometimes ago.”

This comes after Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State shut down Carveton Helicopters on suspicion that it operated in the state.

The action by the governor has been criticized by Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, who claims it usurped the authority of the President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to him, Carveton was given permit to fly and that the aviation sector is on an exclusive list.