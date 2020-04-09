People Pay Me N5million For My Dry Jokes – AY Comedian

AY Comedian has said that the dry jokes which people say he cracks earn him N5million from individuals who pay to watch him.

This he made known in reaction to the backlash he received for slamming Nigerians who called for the arrest of actress Funke Akindele for throwing a house party amidst coronavirus.

AY Comedian also corrected the notion that it is politicians who buy the expensive tables at his shows.

He said, “I was humble enuf to see my mistake, courageous enuf to admit it, and wise enough to correct it.If u go beyond the insults and do ur research u will find out that 95% of d people buying my tables are not politicians. As for the dry jokes, they pay up to 5M too. It is called GRACE”

“As regard using my platform…. kindly note that common facts of today can ONLY be the products of yesterday’s research. Don’t just cast the stones. Dig deep about the AY brand,” AY Comedian added.