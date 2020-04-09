Ohanaeze Youths Reveal Those Behind Treasury House Fire

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide has pointed out those responsible for the fire at the Treasury House where the office of the Accountant General is in Abuja.

Concise News reported that a section of the building was gutted by fire which was quickly stopped by fire authorities before it could do further damage.

Reacting to the news, OYC described it as the action of those who want records of the billions missing from the coronavirus palliatives.

OYC President-General, Mazi Okechukwu Isuguzoro issued the statement below.

“OYC supports a forensic investigation into the remote causes of the fire Incident that happened in the Treasury House on Wednesday April 8th 2020.

“This happened immediately the National Assembly initiated a probe on the perceived fraudulent activities associated with disbursement of 2 trillion Naira of Coronavirus Palliative Care.

“OYC condemns vehemently the attempt by political musketeers to destroy the database of the Accountant General of the Federation’s office.

“Nigerians are fully aware that something fishy happened in the disbursement of the coronavirus pandemic palliative money.

“The National Assembly should not be cowed to stop the probe of this monumental fraudulent activity of those involved in the process; no sacred cow should be spared in the investigation.”