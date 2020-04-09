No Need For Social Distancing When On Protective Mask – Ben Ayade

Cross Rivers State governor, Ben Ayade has said that there is no need for social distancing in this time of coronavirus when one is putting on a face mask.

The governor made this known days after his media aide, Christiana Ita, issued a statement which prohibits the movement of people in the state without face mask on.

It reads: “No citizen or resident of the state will be allowed to leave home without a face mask from Friday 3rd, April 2020.

“Failure to adhere to this directive will lead to the arrest and quarantine of the offenders for 14 days.

“The Cross River State garment factory has been mandated to produce face masks to be freely distributed to citizens and residents alike to meet with the demand.

“Those who for one reason or the other are unable to get masks from government before the new restrictions kick in, are advised to purchase theirs from shops selling the item.”

Ben Ayade who addressed a crown on protective measures against the virus stated that a face mask protects well enough and that there is no need for social distancing when wearing one.

See the video below.