NCDC Reveals How 90% Of Coronavirus Patients Recovered

Chikwe Ihekweazu, the Director-General of the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has said that 90% of the coronavirus patients recovered without getting any intervention.
Ihekweazu stated this while fielding questions at a press briefing part of which includes how the governor of Oyo State Seyi Makinde recovered from the virus.
“We should remember that 90 per cent of these patients recover without any intervention. So, if you take something and say you recovered and that something is why you recovered, it doesn’t quite add up.
“There are very few viruses with a cure. So, you go to a hospital and for COVID-19, you’re given oxygen. Oxygen is not really a treatment; it’s to keep you alive for long enough for you to recover yourself,” he said.
Nigeria recorded 276 cases of coronavirus on Wednesday while 44 have been discharged.
