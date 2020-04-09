My Baby Was Born Premature – Actress Halima Abubakar

Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar has revealed that the baby which she recently welcomed and celebrated on social media was premature.

The actress was forced to make the disclosure after she was dragged on social media for posting a fake picture of a baby with claims that it is the one she welcomed.

Halima Abubakar has now revealed that the reason why she didn’t use her actual baby’s picture on social media is because he was born prematurely.

She said, “He will be discharged tmr from icu.i didn’t post cos he was premature. God saved him. I just had to post this. For the people who didn’t see me, I have no close friends. I can’t show you a fragile child, I risked this just to post. @ruggedybaba update paddy mi. I Had to do this. Thank you. Be safe and stay safe. THE WORLD JUDGE WITHOUT KNOWING. I JUST HAD TO POST THIS AND HAVE A GOOD DAY. mummy m”.