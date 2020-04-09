Lagos State Discharges Seven COVID-19 Patients

Governor Babajide of Lagos State has announced that seven COVID-19 patients have been discharged from the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba.
In a tweet he shared, Sanwo-Olu stated that the development is a testament of the state’s resolve to overcome the deadly virus.
He said “Good people of Lagos,
“I bring you awesome news from IDH, Yaba, which is as a testament to our resolve to overcome the lethal COVID19 pandemic ravaging the world.
“Today, we discharged 7 more patients who have fully recovered and tested negative twice consecutively for COVID19.”
Meanwhile, Nigeria currently has 276 confirmed cases od COVID-19 as disclosed by the Nigerian Center for Disease Control, NCDC.
