Lagos State Discharges Seven COVID-19 Patients

Governor Babajide of Lagos State has announced that seven COVID-19 patients have been discharged from the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba.

In a tweet he shared, Sanwo-Olu stated that the development is a testament of the state’s resolve to overcome the deadly virus.

He said “Good people of Lagos,

“I bring you awesome news from IDH, Yaba, which is as a testament to our resolve to overcome the lethal COVID19 pandemic ravaging the world.

“Today, we discharged 7 more patients who have fully recovered and tested negative twice consecutively for COVID19.”

Meanwhile, Nigeria currently has 276 confirmed cases od COVID-19 as disclosed by the Nigerian Center for Disease Control, NCDC.