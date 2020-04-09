Katsina State Lifts Suspension On Friday Prayers Despite Coronavirus

The Katsina State Government has lifted the suspension placed on Friday prayers in the state due to the outbreak of coronavirus in Nigeria.

In a statement signed by the Secretary to the Government of the State, Mustapha Muhammad Inuwa, the Friday prayers will be allowed to hold henceforth but under some medical guidelines.

Imam’s are advised to keep their sermon short so as to enable them discharge their members on time.

People who will be attending the Friday prayers are advised to maintain social distancing and to adhere to guidelines given by medical experts to help curb the spread of coronavirus.

