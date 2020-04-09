Femi Fani-Kayode Attacks Buhari For Inviting Chinese Doctors

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to the treatment meted out to the Nigerians living in China over fears of coronavirus.

This is despite the Federal Government inviting some Chinese doctors to Nigeria to help the country in its fight against coronavirus.

In a tweet, Femi Fani-Kayode compared the treatment given to the Chinese doctors by the President Buhari-led administration to the treatment Nigerians are facing at the hands of Chinese authorities.

He wrote: ”Whilst Buhari is inviting the Chinese to Nigeria to “help fight Covid 19”, the Chinese Govt. is throwing Nigerians out of their homes, persecuting them, subjecting them to the most vile & despicable human rights abuses & mocking, insulting & humiliating them on a daily basis!’.’

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has told Nigerians to hold Buhari responsible for any increase in the number of cases of the virus for inviting Chinese doctors into the country.