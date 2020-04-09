Easter Celebration: Abia State Relaxes Lockdown Order

Ahead of the Easter celebration, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has relaxed the lockdown order in the state which was expended by seven days.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Barrister Chris Ezem.

The statement reads: “There would be free movement of people within the state only between the hours of 6 am on Friday, April 10 (Good Friday) and 2 pm on Sunday, April 12 (Easter Sunday),2020.

“Accordingly, religious worshippers shall be free to worship at their various churches and mosques but must compulsorily observe the following guidelines –

“Not more than 50 persons per stream of worship and a social distance of 1.5m must be maintained.

“All worshippers must wear face mask.

“Churches and Mosques must provide a minimum of 4 points for hand-washing with running water and soap.

“Hand sanitizers must also be provided at different points for the use of intending worshippers”.

It maintained, “The State and Local Government Enforcement Teams and Security Operatives shall continue to move around to ensure strict compliance.

“Governor Okezie Ikpeazu hereby enjoins all religious worshippers to use this period to pray for God’s intervention and mercy upon our dear State Abia, our nation Nigeria and the entire world over this dreaded pandemic.

“It must be clearly understood that this relaxation order does not extend to Public Gatherings such as burial ceremonies, weddings, meetings, clubbing, etc. The initial order on these activities remain valid and subsisting”.

Continuing, “All our State borders remain closed and Security Operatives must continue to ensure strict compliance.

“All public places allowed to operate like Supermarkets and Malls must not entertain more than 10 persons at a time subject to differences in size and must maintain minimum standard of hygiene by providing handwashing materials, sanitizers and digital thermometers. Government shall immediately shut down any business concern that flouts these directives.

“The Governor urges all Abians, as a matter of collective responsibility, to be vigilant at all times and report any suspected case of COVID-19 around their environs”.