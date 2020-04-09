Dino Melaye Reacts To Arrival Of Chinese Doctors To Nigeria

Former senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye has reacted to the arrival of Chinese doctors to Nigeria to help the country in its fight against COVID-19.

In a series of tweets, Dino Melaye stated that the arrival of the Chinee doctors shows leadership irresponsibility after calls from Nigerians warned the government against the move..

He said, ”It is Leadership irresponsibility for the FG to disregard the call by majority of Nigerians on the importation of Chinese doctors into Nigeria.

”It is gross disrespect for the NMA to be ignored with ignominy except the Chinese doctors are here to treat infected Aso rock patients.

”Oh God, give us leaders who fear you and are passionately in love with their people.”He said, ”It is Leadership irresponsibility for the FG to disregard the call by majority of Nigerians on the importation of Chinese doctors into Nigeria.

”It is gross disrespect for the NMA to be ignored with ignominy except the Chinese doctors are here to treat infected Aso rock patients.

”Oh God, give us leaders who fear you and are passionately in love with their people.”