Ronaldinho Finally Released From Paraguay Prison

Brazil football legend Ronaldinho has finally been released from prison in Paraguay and placed under house arrest.

Ronaldinho and his brother Roberto were arrested for flying into Paraguay with fake passports – an accusation the two have denied.

The 40-year-old 2002 World Cup winner, who played for PSG, Barcelona and AC Milan, will now have to stay within the premises of Hotel Palmaroga.

Ronaldinho and his brother spent 32 days in prison which was supposed to be a 6-month sentence.

It is reported that they were released after paying a £1.3million bond.

While in prison, Ronaldinho played football with fellow inmates.