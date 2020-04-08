Ghanaian dancehall singer, Shatta Wale has said that pastor who are collecting tithe in this period of coronavirus are scammers.

In the video seen below, Shatta Wale stated that many Churchgoers are currently going through a difficult period and so should not be bothered about their tithe.

According to him, all the tithes collected by pastors for years should be enough to cater for the members who are obviously in need at the moment.

He said, “We are in a period where I don’t think pastors should even try that…you understand me? Your members come to church and they give collection, now there is a problem. The collections they gave like for the past 30 years, where are those collections?

“okay like you can say your collections for the past 30 years, where can I buy some rice or yam or things for you. but as at now that Coronavirus is killing your church members, some of your church members don’t even have cars, some don’t have houses…they rent and you’re still collecting tithes online?

“These are scammers like hard sakawa guys and that’s why some people like Kennedy Agyapong will get pissed and start bombarding them. As a man of God, don’t you have pity?”