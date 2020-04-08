Office Of Accountant General of the Federation Is On Fire In Abuja

The office of the Accountant General of the Federation located in the Treasury House at the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, is currently on fire.

Efforts by the Federal Fire Service and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) are currently being put in place to put out the fire.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

This comes three weeks after popular Otukpo market in Benue state was razed by fire, destroying goods valued at millions of Naira, Concise News understands.

An eyewitness identified as Ankeli Amanyi who decried frequent fire outbreaks in the market said the incident which broke out around 5am.

According to him, the cause of the outbreak was uncertain.

“The fire was noticed around 5.00 am this morning (Monday) and it destroyed shops. No one could say for certain what caused the fire we just noticed thick smoke from the market which drew the attention of people to the area.

“Actually, the firefighters responded promptly but there was little they could do to put out the fire. The nature of the market did not pave the way for the vehicle to enter the market

” This incident makes it the seventh time the market is burning in the last 20 years, it always happen every two to three years.

Confirming the incident, the director, fire service in Benue State, Ikyaaza Donald said his men responded promptly.