Lagos State Records Third COVID-19 Death

Health commissioner in Lagos state, southwest Nigeria, Prof Akin Abayomi, says the state has recorded its third COVID-19 death.
The deceased is a 66-year-old Briton who arrived in Nigeria on March 17.
“Lagos recorded another COVID19 related death; a 66-year-old Briton who travelled from India via Dubai to Lagos on 17th of March, 2020. This brings to 3, the total number of deaths from COVID19 in Lagos State,” Abayomi said.
The first death recorded in Nigeria involved a 55-year-old patient who died at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital.
