Lagos State Records Third COVID-19 Death A 66yr Old Briton

The Lagos State Commissioner of Health, Prof Akin Abayomi has disclosed that the state has recorded its third COVID-19 death.
The death which raises the number od COVID-19 deaths in Nigeria to seven involves a 66-year-old Briton who arrived in Nigeria on March 17.
His death was announced on Wednesday by Prof Akin Abayomi who tweeted: “Lagos recorded another COVID19 related death; a 66-year-old Briton who travelled from India via Dubai to Lagos on 17th of March, 2020. This brings to 3, the total number of deaths from COVID19 in Lagos State”.
The first death recorded in Nigeria involved a 55-year old patient who died at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital.
