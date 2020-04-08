EPL: How I Will Feel If Liverpool Is Denied Title – Sadio Mane

Liverpool forward, Sadio Mane has opened up on how he feels about the likelihood of Liverpool not getting awarded the 2019/2020 EPL title.
Liverpool are currently topping the league with 25 points ahead of second-placed Manchester City.
However, the coronavirus pandemic which has forced the league into suspension is still threatening its continuation and might eventually see to its cancellation.
“I want to win the games and I want to get the trophy, it’s what I would love,” Sadio Mane told talkSPORT.
“But with this situation, whatever happens, I will understand.
“It has been difficult for Liverpool, but it has been more difficult for many millions of people around the world. Some people have lost family members and that is the more complicated situation.
“But for myself, it’s my dream and I want to win it this year.
“If that’s not the case, I will accept it, it’s part of life. Hopefully we will win it next year.”
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.