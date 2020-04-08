EPL: How I Will Feel If Liverpool Is Denied Title – Sadio Mane

Liverpool forward, Sadio Mane has opened up on how he feels about the likelihood of Liverpool not getting awarded the 2019/2020 EPL title.

Liverpool are currently topping the league with 25 points ahead of second-placed Manchester City.

However, the coronavirus pandemic which has forced the league into suspension is still threatening its continuation and might eventually see to its cancellation.

“I want to win the games and I want to get the trophy, it’s what I would love,” Sadio Mane told talkSPORT.

“But with this situation, whatever happens, I will understand.

“It has been difficult for Liverpool, but it has been more difficult for many millions of people around the world. Some people have lost family members and that is the more complicated situation.

“But for myself, it’s my dream and I want to win it this year.

“If that’s not the case, I will accept it, it’s part of life. Hopefully we will win it next year.”