Delta: COVID-19 Index Case Is Receiving Treatment – Okowa

Disease Control (NCDC) announced yesterday that six new cases of the disease has been confirmed with Delta State having one.
In reaction, the governor who urged citizens not to panic also revealed that the state would defeat COVID-19.
“This evening [Tuesday], a patient in Delta State tested positive for the #COVID19 virus,” he said.
“This index case is already receiving the necessary treatment at one of our isolation centers. Tomorrow morning, I will be addressing our citizens on developments surrounding this case.”
“While calling on residents of the state to adhere to precautionary measures rolled out by the relevant agencies, he urged them to remain calm, also.
He added: “Again, I ask that you all remain calm at this time and continue to adhere to the precautionary measures and isolation directives that we have put in place to keep you and your families safe. I have no doubt whatsoever that we will all get through this together.”
