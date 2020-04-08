COVID-19 Lockdown: Be A Dangote To Get Exempted – Gov Dapo Abiodun

Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun has responded to criticism from Femi Fani-Kayode and others for granting exemption to Dangote trucks during the lockdown order in the state.

A letter issued by the state government to security agencies had pointed out that Dangote trucks are exempted from the lockdown and should free movement in the state.

This was heavily criticized by former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, and others on social media who wondered if Dangote truck drivers are immune to COVID-19.

Femi Fani-Kayode said, “Are Dangote’s drivers and trucks immune to Covid 19? Will you give similar exemptions to southern businessmen and traders? Shame on you!”

Dapo Abiodun has now responded by to the critics of the decision by saying, “can choose to become a Dangote and I will give you that exemption as well.”

He said: “I really wondered what the people were crying about. Dangote is not the only one that we gave approval to conduct their businesses, because we have identified them as critical stakeholders in the state. We’ve done the same for Lafarge and a few others as well.

“First of all, Dangote is the person leading the private sector and CBN initiative to support the entire country during this exercise and that group today has raised about 20 billion naira. So, when people start saying things like this, I don’t know how many Dangotes are there in this country or in this continent. As far as I know, Dangote is the African richest man today.

“So, if I give Dangote an exemption and you think he did not deserve it, you can choose to become a Dangote and I will give you that exemption as well. Dangote in Ogun state has up to five thousand employees. That is a fact, let’s call a spade a spade and let’s stop making jest or politics about this situation, unnecessarily.

“We have given him an exception because he is offering critical services. Some of the things we are doing are non-stop because this pandemic will come and go. We are building roads, houses and we are trying to ensure that some of those critical things are ongoing because we cannot wake up one day and Corona is gone and we are nowhere. So, Dangote is providing us salt, seasoning, sugar, oil and so many other commodities.

“What I have done is not only in Ogun State, Lagos State has given exemption to so many people. We have done the same thing for our tailors, poultry farmers and those that are contributing to this particular lockdown.

“I don’t know why everybody is bringing an issue out of it and I hope this my explanation will put this to rest.”