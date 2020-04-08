Coronavirus: Act Of God, Vaccine May Not Be Needed – Hulk Hogan

WWE legend, Hulk Hogan has stated that the coronavirus pandemic in the world today is an act of God.

Sharing on Instagram, the former wrestler stated that mankind have been distracted by worldly things and have forgotten about God.

According to him, the way to put a stop the virus is by drawing closer to God as he believes the world may not need a vaccine.

He swrote: “Word up, can you handle the truth my brother only love HH In three short months, just like He did with the plagues of Egypt, God has taken away everything we worship. God said, “you want to worship athletes, I will shut down the stadiums. You want to worship musicians, I will shut down Civic Centers. You want to worship actors, I will shut down theatres. You want to worship money, I will shut down the economy and collapse the stock market. You don’t want to go to church and worship Me, I will make it where you can’t go to church.

“If my people who are called by my name will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and will heal their land.”