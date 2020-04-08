President Muhammadu Buhari may extend the lockdown period in Lagos, Abuja and Ogun which he declared almost two weeks ago as a measure to curb the spread of COVID-19

This might be influenced by a report taking to him by the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, about the findings done in Lagos concerning the virus.

According to Boss Mustapha, if there will be an extension to the lockdown period, it is only the president that can declare such.

He revealed that the extension may not exceed 7 days. “The President will be briefed today and if there is any need for the extension Mr President will not hesitate to give the announcement later today. “In his (Buhari) address to the nation, he did say 14 days in the first instance.

“So, it is open. It is based on what has happened within these 14 days. Have the objectives been met, have they satisfied the objectives, has it gone in the direction we wanted it to go? “If that has been achieved, he will look at all the information available to him as the President of Nigeria and I can assure you that he will make a decision that is in the best interest of the people of Nigeria.

“We will have the responsibility of reporting back to Mr President who did say the declaration was on the advice of the minister of health and experts that informed his decision in signing the Quarantine Declaration 2020. “At the end of our evaluation, our advice and recommendation will be presented to Mr President and at that point, he and he alone can take that decision whether the lockdown would either be extended or it will stop at the expiration of 14 days.”